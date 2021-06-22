Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 17,865 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 20.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.45. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

In other news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $611,909.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,323 shares of company stock worth $7,578,284 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

