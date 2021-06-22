Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,199 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCS. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

