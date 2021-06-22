Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in MYR Group by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,583 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.