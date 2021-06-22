Cornerstone Advisors LLC Purchases 192,500 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 189.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of GDV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,448. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $26.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

