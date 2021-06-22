Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes $3.20 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

NYSE:HCA traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.77. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $217.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

