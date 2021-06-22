Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by I.G.Y. Ltd

I.G.Y. Ltd lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 28.4% of I.G.Y. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $923,000. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,036,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.97. 68,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,900. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $295.40 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.31. The firm has a market cap of $172.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,730 shares of company stock worth $3,693,119 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

