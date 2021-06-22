Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coursera from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,850,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,986,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

Coursera stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,391. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.47. Coursera has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coursera will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

