COVA (COVA) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. COVA has a market cap of $600,099.54 and $55,866.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, COVA has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. One COVA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00051633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.95 or 0.00634926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00076664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000275 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

Buying and Selling COVA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

