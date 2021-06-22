Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,086 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,502 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.32. 70,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,005. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.51. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

