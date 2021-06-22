Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 732 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.86. 180,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,571,856. The company has a market cap of $327.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $115.04 and a one year high of $146.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

