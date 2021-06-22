Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $10.20 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $403.35. 13,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,820. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $401.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.38. The company has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

