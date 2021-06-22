Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.68. 133,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,986. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

