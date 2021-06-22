Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after purchasing an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.35. The stock had a trading volume of 30,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,805. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.66. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $213.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

