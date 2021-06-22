CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) dropped 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.85 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 3,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock has a market cap of $211.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.09 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.77%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

