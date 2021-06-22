Credit Suisse Group Raises The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $54.00

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

BK opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,353.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BK. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

