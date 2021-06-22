Creditcoin Price Tops $2.60 (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.60 or 0.00008027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $9.95 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,372.86 or 0.99969556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00027679 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00056395 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.