Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $138.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRE. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.86.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

