Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 756 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $144,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,876 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud stock opened at $77.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,290.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Blackbaud’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

