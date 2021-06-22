Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 33,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.46 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.