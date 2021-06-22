Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 3,177 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

NYSE WOR opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.13. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,325.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Endres sold 15,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $1,035,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,583,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock worth $12,772,542. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

