Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $322,000 Position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.30.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

