Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 153.3% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 127,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In other ACI Worldwide news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,487,961.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,086,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 1.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

