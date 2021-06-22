Critical Analysis: National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) & GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

National American University (OTCMKTS:NAUH) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National American University and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National American University 0 0 0 0 N/A GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00

GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $20.08, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given GP Strategies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GP Strategies is more favorable than National American University.

Profitability

This table compares National American University and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National American University N/A N/A N/A GP Strategies 2.20% 7.62% 4.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National American University and GP Strategies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National American University $37.26 million 0.11 -$25.09 million N/A N/A GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.55 $7.07 million $0.73 20.55

GP Strategies has higher revenue and earnings than National American University.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National American University shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of National American University shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

National American University has a beta of -1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GP Strategies beats National American University on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

National American University Company Profile

National American University Holdings, Inc. owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education. As of July 31, 2019, it operated five 33 educational sites in Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, South Dakota, and Texas; and distance learning service centers and administration offices in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as through the Internet. The company also engages in the real estate business, which rents apartment units; and develops and sells condominium units in the Fairway Hills Planned Residential Development area of Rapid City, South Dakota. National American University Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

