Critical Comparison: The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) versus Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC)

Falcon Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:FCAC) and The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A The Pennant Group 3.39% 22.72% 4.34%

This table compares Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$17.38 million N/A N/A The Pennant Group $390.95 million 3.11 $15.74 million $0.77 55.84

The Pennant Group has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Falcon Capital Acquisition and The Pennant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A The Pennant Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Pennant Group has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. Given The Pennant Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Pennant Group is more favorable than Falcon Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of Falcon Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of The Pennant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of The Pennant Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Pennant Group beats Falcon Capital Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc. provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families. It also provides senior living services, such as residential accommodations, activities, and meals, as well as housekeeping and assistance in the activities of daily living to seniors, who are independent or who require some support. As of February 24, 2021, the company operated 80 home health and hospice agencies; and 54 senior living communities. The Pennant Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Eagle, Idaho.

