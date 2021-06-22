Crowd Machine Trading Down 33% Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded 33% lower against the US dollar. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $52,714.20 and approximately $79.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003314 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $190.13 or 0.00607500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00077576 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

