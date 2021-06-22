CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) is Brandywine Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.9% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $15.26 on Tuesday, hitting $252.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,777. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.19 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $6,535,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,752 shares of company stock worth $27,436,177 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.