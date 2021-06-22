CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $318.30 million-324.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.19 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.350-0.410 EPS.

CRWD stock traded up $18.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.61. 9,381,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,302. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $93.37 and a 1 year high of $257.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.19.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.78, for a total transaction of $1,148,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

