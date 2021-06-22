CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.070-0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $237.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of -330.11 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. Cowen began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.19.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,752 shares of company stock valued at $27,436,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

