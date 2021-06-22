Crust Shadow Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Crust Shadow coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Crust Shadow has traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $46,183.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00052485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00595145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00077085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

CSM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

