Cryptobuyer Price Up 30.9% Over Last Week (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Cryptobuyer has a market cap of $201,080.87 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded up 30.9% against the dollar. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00018706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.71 or 0.00601099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Coin Profile

XPT is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. The official message board for Cryptobuyer is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptobuyer

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptobuyer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.