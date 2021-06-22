CryptoSoul Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $178,613.59 and approximately $2,426.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032911 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00202453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006661 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00030280 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00009068 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001584 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.