CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after purchasing an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.52. 39,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,482. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total transaction of $2,465,191.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

