CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $904,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 584.9% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in The Allstate by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Allstate by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.49. The stock had a trading volume of 25,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.23.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.