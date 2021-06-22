CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $935,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17,211.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.62.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,070,000 shares of company stock valued at $476,244,600. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $78.17. 317,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,601,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $53.54 and a 12 month high of $85.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

