CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Invests $2.12 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000. Nordstrom makes up approximately 1.8% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,511. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

