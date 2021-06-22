CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 2,447 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. cut its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 50,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,004,592. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.