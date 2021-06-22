CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Sells 31,030 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,030 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.6% of CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.28. The stock had a trading volume of 143,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,097,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

