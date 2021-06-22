CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Trims Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.99. 1,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,868. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

