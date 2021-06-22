Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Shares Up 1.4%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.50. 493,218 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,116,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

A number of research firms recently commented on CURLF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Curaleaf in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curaleaf from $23.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

