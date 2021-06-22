CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for CureVac in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CureVac’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on CureVac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

CVAC opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.69. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion and a PE ratio of -53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the fourth quarter valued at about $885,000. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CureVac

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

