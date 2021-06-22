CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by PARK CIRCLE Co

PARK CIRCLE Co lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 93.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,510,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $188,871,000 after acquiring an additional 188,559 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 85,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.7% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,233 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.47.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. 133,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,020,949. The company has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

