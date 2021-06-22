CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberOptics.
CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CYBE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $249.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48.
About CyberOptics
CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.
