CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.73 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYBE. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberOptics by 297.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBE opened at $34.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a market capitalization of $249.99 million, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.58. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $43.48.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

