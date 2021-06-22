Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Cytosorbents by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.3% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cytosorbents by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47. Cytosorbents Co. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $338.32 million, a PE ratio of -39.05 and a beta of 0.28.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cytosorbents Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytosorbents Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

