Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.

NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 655,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.88.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

