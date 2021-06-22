Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.88 million-223.59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.13 million.
NASDAQ DADA traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.83. 655,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -15.94. Dada Nexus has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
