Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €88.20 ($103.76).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €79.36 ($93.36) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €75.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

