DAOstack (GEN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.53 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $174,462.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,496.84 or 0.99568860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00060315 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000750 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

