Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 216,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have commented on DAWN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

