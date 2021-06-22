DeepOnion Trading Down 10.9% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $5,362.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00052215 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00039656 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,514,321 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

