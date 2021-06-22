Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Trading Down 6.7%

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.72 and last traded at $67.83. Approximately 24,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 581,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $154,137.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 94,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $6,639,492.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,962 shares of company stock valued at $16,572,619 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

