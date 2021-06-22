Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) to Sell

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, February 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $10.51.

Red ElÃ©ctrica CorporaciÃ³n, SA transmits electricity and operates and manages transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,468 kilometers; and has 93,545 MVA of transformation capacity. The company also provides advisory, engineering, and construction services; telecommunications infrastructure services to telecommunications operators comprising leasing of dark fiber; and line and sub-station maintenance services.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.